Major Development: Northern Patiala Bypass Approved for Punjab

The Ministry of Road Transport has approved a Rs 1,255.59 crore project for the Northern Patiala Bypass, a 28.9-km, 4-lane route in Punjab. This endeavor is set to alleviate traffic, improve connectivity, and boost regional economy, according to Minister Nitin Gadkari.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has sanctioned a significant Rs 1,255.59 crore project aimed at constructing the Northern Patiala Bypass in Punjab. The 28.9-km, 4-lane access-controlled road aims to enhance the city's infrastructure and economic fabric.

Nitin Gadkari, Minister for Road Transport and Highways, took to social media platform X to herald the project's potential impact. The bypass is expected to significantly alleviate traffic congestion in the city, bolster regional connectivity, and ensure the seamless movement of goods and logistics.

Beyond easing urban traffic woes, the Northern Patiala Bypass is projected to spur regional economic growth and infrastructure development, said Gadkari, highlighting the project's multifaceted benefits.

