Rupsi Airport Reopens: A New Era of Connectivity for Assam
Flight operations have resumed at Assam's Rupsi airport after a one-year pause, with Alliance Air now offering flights between Kolkata and Guwahati, enhancing connectivity for the region. The restored service, beginning with an ATR-72 aircraft, aims to facilitate transportation for students, businessmen, and patients.
- Country:
- India
After a year-long suspension, flight operations have recommenced at Rupsi airport in Assam. The resumption marks a significant step in enhancing connectivity in the region, with Alliance Air launching its services using an ATR-72 aircraft.
The airline will offer flights between Guwahati and Kolkata, with a stopover at Rupsi, located in Western Assam's Kokrajhar district. Assam's Minister of Handloom, Textiles, and Sericulture, U G Brahma, inaugurated the renewed services.
Initially, three weekly flights will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, catering to the transportation needs of students, businessmen, and patients. This development follows the withdrawal of services by the previous operator, Fly Big, last November.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Northeast to Host First-Ever International Science Festival: Dr. Jitendra Singh Unveils IISF 2024 at Guwahati
UFC GYM Flexes into Guwahati: Redefining Fitness in India's Northeast
Celebrating the Moon's Journey: Guwahati to Host India International Science Festival
Guwahati's Lunar Tribute: A Monumental Celebration at India's Science Festival
Rains Dampen Spirits of Idol Makers in Guwahati