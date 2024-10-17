Left Menu

Rupsi Airport Reopens: A New Era of Connectivity for Assam

Flight operations have resumed at Assam's Rupsi airport after a one-year pause, with Alliance Air now offering flights between Kolkata and Guwahati, enhancing connectivity for the region. The restored service, beginning with an ATR-72 aircraft, aims to facilitate transportation for students, businessmen, and patients.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 17-10-2024 18:32 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 18:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

After a year-long suspension, flight operations have recommenced at Rupsi airport in Assam. The resumption marks a significant step in enhancing connectivity in the region, with Alliance Air launching its services using an ATR-72 aircraft.

The airline will offer flights between Guwahati and Kolkata, with a stopover at Rupsi, located in Western Assam's Kokrajhar district. Assam's Minister of Handloom, Textiles, and Sericulture, U G Brahma, inaugurated the renewed services.

Initially, three weekly flights will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, catering to the transportation needs of students, businessmen, and patients. This development follows the withdrawal of services by the previous operator, Fly Big, last November.

(With inputs from agencies.)

