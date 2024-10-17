Rupsi Airport Reopens: A New Era of Connectivity for Assam

After a year-long suspension, flight operations have recommenced at Rupsi airport in Assam. The resumption marks a significant step in enhancing connectivity in the region, with Alliance Air launching its services using an ATR-72 aircraft.

The airline will offer flights between Guwahati and Kolkata, with a stopover at Rupsi, located in Western Assam's Kokrajhar district. Assam's Minister of Handloom, Textiles, and Sericulture, U G Brahma, inaugurated the renewed services.

Initially, three weekly flights will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, catering to the transportation needs of students, businessmen, and patients. This development follows the withdrawal of services by the previous operator, Fly Big, last November.

(With inputs from agencies.)