Left Menu

Vishal Mega Mart Goes Public: Rs 8,000-Crore IPO on the Horizon

Vishal Mega Mart has filed updated draft papers for an Rs 8,000-crore IPO, set to be an offer-for-sale by Samayat Services LLP. The company will not gain funds from this sale. Vishal Mega Mart caters to middle-income customers with 626 stores and seeks to benefit from India's growing organised retail market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2024 18:55 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 18:55 IST
Vishal Mega Mart Goes Public: Rs 8,000-Crore IPO on the Horizon
  • Country:
  • India

Vishal Mega Mart, a prominent supermart chain, has initiated the process to go public by submitting its updated draft papers to the capital markets watchdog, Sebi, for a proposed Rs 8,000-crore Initial Public Offering (IPO).

The IPO will be an entirely offer-for-sale involving shares held by their promoter, Samayat Services LLP, which currently owns a 96.55% stake in the company. Accordingly, Vishal Mega Mart will not receive direct proceeds from this transaction.

The move comes after an approval from Sebi on the confidential offer document in late September. With its wide range of products appealing to middle and lower-middle-income consumers, Vishal Mega Mart aims to capitalize on India's rapidly evolving retail sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024