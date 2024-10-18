Left Menu

Spreading Smiles: IYDF and Gorakhpur Bakery Unite for Orphanage Charity

The International Youth Development Foundation, in collaboration with Gorakhpur Bakery, launched a charity event at Kotha Bal Aashram to aid orphaned children. Led by Krishna Chand Dwivedi, this initiative involved 11 volunteers providing supplies and support, aiming to inspire hope and improve the children's living conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kotha | Updated: 18-10-2024 13:16 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 13:16 IST
IYDF and Gorakhpur Bakery Spread Warmth and Support at Kotha Bal Aashram. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) joined forces with Gorakhpur Bakery to launch a charity event on October 18 at Kotha Bal Aashram, India. The event targeted bringing care and support to children in the local orphanage, spearheaded by Krishna Chand Dwivedi and ten other dedicated volunteers.

Beginning at 3:00 p.m., the volunteers distributed essential supplies to 178 children, including educational materials, snacks, and clothing. This gesture not only supported their daily welfare but also enriched their learning environment, lifting their spirits through community care and encouragement for their educational pursuits.

Volunteers expressed deep fulfillment from their involvement, highlighting a commitment to continue supporting IYDF's charitable mission. Krishna Chand Dwivedi emphasized the drive to bring love and hope to the children, aspiring to expand their reach in the future, marking this event as a substantial step toward greater community service.

(With inputs from agencies.)

