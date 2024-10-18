Left Menu

Dollar Gains Amid Dovish ECB and Strong U.S. Data

The U.S. dollar is on track for its third weekly gain, spurred by strong domestic economic data and a dovish European Central Bank (ECB). U.S. consumer spending exceeded expectations, influencing rate forecasts. The ECB cut rates, prompting traders to anticipate further declines in the euro, with a potential future drop to $1.08.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 17:22 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 17:22 IST
Dollar Gains Amid Dovish ECB and Strong U.S. Data
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. dollar is approaching its third consecutive weekly gain, supported by robust American economic reports and a dovish European Central Bank. The latest data on U.S. consumer spending surpassed expectations, altering predictions about the pace of American rate reductions, especially if former President Donald Trump reclaims the presidency.

The ECB's decision to reduce euro zone interest rates by a quarter point reflects the region's slowing growth, impacting the euro's performance. The currency is experiencing its largest three-week decline against the dollar since 2022, driven by expectations of back-to-back rate cuts in future ECB meetings.

In China, economic data met muted market responses, but subsequent announcements from the central bank on stimulus measures provided a lift to Chinese assets. Meanwhile, China's yuan faced its largest weekly decline in over 13 months against the dollar, amid government attempts to revive the economy through measures such as the newly launched Securities, Fund, and Insurance Swap Facility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024