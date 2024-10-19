SIG CEO Samuel Sigrist Sparks Growth Rally in Indian Market

Samuel Sigrist, CEO at SIG, a leading provider in aseptic carton packaging, has earmarked India as the company's key growth engine for the coming years. During a media interaction in New Delhi, Sigrist emphasized India's immense market potential due to established collaborations with major players in the dairy and beverage sectors.

He stated that since re-entering the Indian market in 2018, SIG has rapidly developed a robust platform, partnering with industry giants like Amul and Parle Agro. This has enabled SIG to expand its market reach swiftly, outpacing competitors with cutting-edge technology and versatile packaging solutions.

In expanding its footprint, SIG is also actively pursuing sustainable practices. With an investment of 100 million euros in a new Gujarat plant, SIG plans to source raw materials locally. Samuel Sigrist reiterated SIG's commitment to sustainability, aiming to advance product efficiency and reduce carbon footprints through innovations like the Al-free Terra range and FSC-certified materials.

