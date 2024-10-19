Left Menu

Building a Self-Reliant Himachal: CM Sukhu's Vision

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu criticized BJP for misleading the public about the state's economy, highlighting efforts towards self-reliance. Announcements included new revenue from liquor contracts, Diwali salary payouts, and upcoming rural economy schemes. Infrastructure projects like Bhubhu-Jot tunnel and medical facility improvements were emphasized.

In a strong statement against the BJP, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu accused the party of spreading misinformation about the state's economy. Speaking at the International Kullu Dussehra-2024 closing ceremony, Sukhu detailed government efforts aimed at promoting self-reliance.

The Chief Minister highlighted significant revenues generated through liquor contract auctions, claiming these matched four years of the previous administration's earnings in just one year. Further, he assured timely Diwali salary and pension disbursements. Sukhu announced plans for enhancing the rural economy with upcoming schemes.

Promising infrastructure advancements, Sukhu mentioned the construction of the Bhubhu-Jot tunnel, raising the proposal with PM Modi and Minister Nitin Gadkari. Medical facilities in Kullu, including a 100-bedded Mother and Child Hospital, will receive reinforcements with specialized staff. The CM's visit concluded with prayers and participation in the Kullu Carnival festivities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

