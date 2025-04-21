Left Menu

Vande Bharat Trains: Revolutionizing Indian Rail Travel with Advanced Safety

India's Vande Bharat trains, known for their high-speed and advanced safety features, provide a modern rail travel experience. Fitted with the Kavach Safety system, these trains are designed to mitigate the impact of cattle runovers. Despite their strong safety measures, concerns about potential derailments persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 21-04-2025 17:58 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 17:58 IST
India's Vande Bharat trains, the first indigenously designed and manufactured semi-high speed trains, are setting new standards in safety and efficiency, according to statements from Southern Railway on Monday. These trains are equipped with the Kavach Safety system and several other safety devices right from the manufacturing stage.

Concerns have been raised about the trains' resilience in the event of cattle runovers. Nevertheless, the Railway emphasizes that Vande Bharat trains offer a modern and comfortable travel experience, ensuring advanced safety measures, including track fencing across more than 3,500 km nationwide.

Despite this, some voices, like Madurai CPI(M) MP Su Venkatesan's, raise safety concerns, citing a report suggesting possible derailments on impact with cattle. The Railway continues to tout the Vande Bharat's superior safety, calling attention to the train's engineering designed to absorb impact and safeguard passengers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

