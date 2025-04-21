Vande Bharat Trains: Revolutionizing Indian Rail Travel with Advanced Safety
India's Vande Bharat trains, known for their high-speed and advanced safety features, provide a modern rail travel experience. Fitted with the Kavach Safety system, these trains are designed to mitigate the impact of cattle runovers. Despite their strong safety measures, concerns about potential derailments persist.
- Country:
- India
India's Vande Bharat trains, the first indigenously designed and manufactured semi-high speed trains, are setting new standards in safety and efficiency, according to statements from Southern Railway on Monday. These trains are equipped with the Kavach Safety system and several other safety devices right from the manufacturing stage.
Concerns have been raised about the trains' resilience in the event of cattle runovers. Nevertheless, the Railway emphasizes that Vande Bharat trains offer a modern and comfortable travel experience, ensuring advanced safety measures, including track fencing across more than 3,500 km nationwide.
Despite this, some voices, like Madurai CPI(M) MP Su Venkatesan's, raise safety concerns, citing a report suggesting possible derailments on impact with cattle. The Railway continues to tout the Vande Bharat's superior safety, calling attention to the train's engineering designed to absorb impact and safeguard passengers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vande Bharat
- trains
- India
- railway
- safety
- semi-high speed
- Kavach
- passengers
- technology
- cattle runover
ALSO READ
Ensuring Cybersecurity: The New Frontier for Automotive Safety
Tragic Ride: Amusement Park Safety Under Scrutiny After Fatal Accident
Tragedy at Amusement Park: Safety Concerns After Fatal Roller Coaster Accident
Hartlepool Nuclear Station Under Enhanced Scrutiny for Safety
Driving Safety Home: Tyre Inspection Campaign Hits the Road