Odisha Eyes Global Investment with Roadshow Success in Mumbai

Odisha has made significant strides in attracting global industrial investment, as evidenced by its recent roadshow held in Mumbai. The event, part of a larger global initiative spearheaded by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, follows a successful gathering in Delhi and aims at promoting the upcoming Make in Odisha Conclave 2025 to be held in Bhubaneswar.

Prominent industry figures attended the Mumbai roadshow, engaging in discussions about Odisha's rapidly growing economic landscape. In his keynote address, Chief Minister Majhi emphasized Odisha's evolution into a hub for high-skill industries, particularly noting its strengths in IT, textiles, and renewable energies. Key sectors such as chemicals and petrochemicals were also highlighted as focal points for potential investment.

Beyond speeches, the event included direct consultations between the Chief Minister and industrial leaders to explore strategic partnerships. Odisha's credentials, including its business-friendly environment recognized by the BRAP 2022, and its strategic location on India's eastern coast, were presented. Initiatives like the Single Window Clearance System and GO-SWIFT were praised for ensuring smooth investment processes. Minister of Industries Sampad Chandra Swain underscored the state's industrial potential, aligning with national growth strategies like the Purvodaya Yojana.

