Left Menu

Afcons Infrastructure IPO: A Strategic Capital Market Move

Afcons Infrastructure Ltd, a Shapoorji Pallonji group company, is set to enter the capital market with an IPO to raise up to Rs 5,430 crore. The proceeds from the fresh issue of shares will fund capital expenditure, long-term working capital, debt repayment, and corporate purposes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2024 18:44 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 18:44 IST
Afcons Infrastructure IPO: A Strategic Capital Market Move
  • Country:
  • India

Afcons Infrastructure Ltd, the leading infrastructure arm of the Shapoorji Pallonji group, is poised to make a significant entry into the capital market. The company has announced an initial public offering (IPO) set to open on October 25, aiming to raise up to Rs 5,430 crore. The offering will include fresh equity shares worth Rs 1,250 crore and a promoter-led offer for sale (OFS) of Rs 4,180 crore.

Proceeds from the fresh issue are earmarked for strategic investments, including Rs 80 crore for purchasing construction equipment and Rs 320 crore to bolster long-term working capital. Additionally, Rs 600 crore will be allocated towards debt repayment. The OFS proceeds will be directed to the selling shareholders, with Afcons Infrastructure not benefiting directly.

With over 79 projects completed across 17 countries, Afcons Infrastructure continues to expand its robust portfolio, currently managing 65 ongoing projects worldwide. This strategic IPO will support the flagship company in sustaining its growth trajectory in key infrastructure sectors, including marine, industrial, transport, urban infrastructure, and oil and gas segments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Tal...

 Global
2
Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

 Global
3
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
4
NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024