In a display of military prowess, Russia's defense ministry announced that two Tu-95MS strategic bombers embarked on a planned mission over the neutral waters of the Sea of Japan. The flight, covered by Interfax news agency, emphasized Russia's commitment to regional security operations.

Accompanied by SU-30SM fighter jets, the bombers undertook a 10-hour journey, illustrating the endurance and capability of Russia's strategic aerial fleet. This maneuver aligns with the country's ongoing strategic posturing and military preparedness in the region.

The ministry's statement underscores a continued focus on showcasing military technology and operational readiness, reinforcing Russia's strategic interests and strengthening its defensive posture in key maritime zones.

