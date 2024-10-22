Left Menu

Spanish Airlines Soar Amid Middle East Conflict

Airline operators in Spain anticipate a 12% increase in seat sales this winter as they divert flights away from conflict zones in the Middle East to safer destinations like the Canary Islands. This trend reflects a broader shift in travel, with Spain set to break tourism records despite local concerns.

Airline operators in Spain expect a significant uptick in seat sales this winter, projecting a 12% increase compared to last year. This shift comes as travelers increasingly opt to avoid conflict zones in the Middle East.

According to Javier Gandara, president of Spain's airlines industry group (ALA), popular destinations such as the Canary Islands will see more flight traffic. Airlines have been adjusting schedules, diverting planes from regions like Israel.

The ALA forecasts 137 million seats sold through March, surpassing previous estimates. Spanish tourism continues to grow, with a record 64.3 million foreign visitors from January to August, and southern European airports, including Spain's, are expected to outperform their northern counterparts in passenger volume.

