Bringing Joy and Hope: IYDF and Digital Omnicon's Heartwarming Initiative in Uttar Pradesh

On October 16, 2024, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) and Digital Omnicon organized a transformative charity event in Jamalpur Bhartal, Uttar Pradesh, benefiting 85 children with educational supplies and fun activities. Volunteers provided vital support, inspiring joy and hope in the community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2024 17:38 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 17:38 IST
IYDF and Digital Omnicon Join Hands to Bring Care and Support to Children in Sambhal. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in collaboration with Digital Omnicon, organized a commendable charity event in Jamalpur Bhartal, Uttar Pradesh, on October 16, 2024. Aimed at aiding 85 local children, the event was centered on distributing educational and recreational supplies, thereby enhancing their quality of life and enthusiasm towards education.

Under the leadership of Mr. Mohammad Touseef, a team of committed volunteers—comprising individuals like Falak Naaz, Areeba Khan, and Mohd Sadiq—ensured the successful delivery of essential supplies such as school bags, lunch boxes, and entertainment resources. The provision went beyond immediate needs, also bridging gaps in extracurricular opportunities for young minds.

The initiative included fun-filled activities like musical chairs and art competitions, invigorating the children and fostering creativity. Mr. Touseef articulated the joy the event brought, stating that the excitement and smiles of the children were profoundly fulfilling. Volunteers echoed his sentiments, underscoring the significant impact such charitable acts have on personal and community growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

