Seasoned Execs Make a Comeback: Reviving Corporate Giants

Major companies are recalling former executives to helm leadership roles, aiming to address investor apprehensions over company performance. Notable instances include CVS Health, Nike, and Nestle, where seasoned leaders like David Joyner, Elliott Hill, and Laurent Freixe are reinstated to improve market outcomes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-10-2024 18:25 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 18:25 IST
In a strategic move to address investor concerns, leading corporations are bringing back veteran executives to lead their organizations. Companies like CVS Health, Nike, and Nestle are betting on experienced leadership to steer them toward market success.

CVS Health, responding to pressure from stakeholders like Glenview Capital, reinstated David Joyner as CEO. Joyner, a longtime CVS figure, returns to revitalize the company's stagnant stock price. Similarly, Nike has brought Elliott Hill back to its top ranks, aiming to rejuvenate its sales amid fierce industry competition.

Elsewhere, Nestle has appointed Laurent Freixe as CEO in an effort to boost sales. Freixe, who first joined the company in 1986, brings his extensive experience during critical periods such as the 2008 financial crisis. These executive comebacks are part of a broader trend as corporations navigate challenging market conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

