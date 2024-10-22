Kolkata Airport Braces for Cyclone Impact
Kolkata airport authorities are preparing for a possible cyclonic storm that may affect West Bengal and Odisha. Standard operating procedures are in place, and inspections are ongoing. The storm is expected to intensify, and heavy rainfall may impact airport operations. Coordination with the state government is underway.
The Kolkata airport authorities have begun rigorous preparations in anticipation of a potential cyclonic storm that could strike West Bengal and Odisha's coastal regions by October 25, according to a senior official.
Currently, standard operating procedures are being executed, including thorough inspection of airport infrastructure and the drainage system, along with servicing all essential installations. "I am set to convene a meeting with various airport stakeholders soon," informed Dr. Pravat Ranjan Beuria, Director of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, in a statement to PTI.
A low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a depression on Tuesday and is approaching the eastern coast. It is expected to evolve into a severe cyclonic storm by October 25, as per the Indian Meteorological Department. With anticipation of heavy rainfall, airport operations may be affected, contingent on the cyclone's impact post-landfall, Dr. Beuria added. Officials remain on high alert and continue following established protocols.
(With inputs from agencies.)
