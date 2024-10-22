Kolkata Airport Braces for Cyclone Impact

The Kolkata airport authorities have begun rigorous preparations in anticipation of a potential cyclonic storm that could strike West Bengal and Odisha's coastal regions by October 25, according to a senior official.

Currently, standard operating procedures are being executed, including thorough inspection of airport infrastructure and the drainage system, along with servicing all essential installations. "I am set to convene a meeting with various airport stakeholders soon," informed Dr. Pravat Ranjan Beuria, Director of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, in a statement to PTI.

A low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a depression on Tuesday and is approaching the eastern coast. It is expected to evolve into a severe cyclonic storm by October 25, as per the Indian Meteorological Department. With anticipation of heavy rainfall, airport operations may be affected, contingent on the cyclone's impact post-landfall, Dr. Beuria added. Officials remain on high alert and continue following established protocols.

