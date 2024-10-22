IHCL Expands with New Ginger Hotel in Bhiwandi

The Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) has revealed its latest venture: a new 151-key greenfield Ginger hotel set to open in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra.

Bhiwandi is recognized for its substantial growth in the warehousing and logistics sector, making it a strategic location for IHCL's expansion. The latest hotel project is a step towards reinforcing their presence in evolving micro markets.

Suma Venkatesh, IHCL Executive Vice President of Real Estate and Development, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership with RNP Warehousing and Logistics on this significant development. This addition brings IHCL's total in Maharashtra to 37 hotels.

(With inputs from agencies.)