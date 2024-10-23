Rapido Partners with IndoFast Energy for Major EV Rollout

In a significant move towards sustainable transport, ride-hailing platform Rapido has announced a partnership with IndoFast Energy to introduce 10,000 Piaggio electric three-wheelers, the E-city Max, nationwide over the coming 24 months.

The initiative will commence with major cities in southern India, including Hyderabad and Bengaluru, aiming to add over 1,000 electric vehicles to public transport by December 2024. Rapido's Co-founder, Pavan Guntupalli, emphasized the alignment with their sustainability goals.

This move also marks an exploration into high-speed premium two-wheelers and retrofitted three-wheelers, enhancing Rapido's eco-friendly services. IndoFast Energy, a joint venture of IOCL and SUN Mobility, aims for widespread deployment following pilot success, supported by Piaggio's commitment to India's EV mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)