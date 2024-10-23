Left Menu

Suspicious Vehicle Triggers Birmingham Airport Evacuation

Birmingham Airport in central England has been evacuated due to a report of a suspicious vehicle. West Midlands Police has confirmed an ongoing incident, urging passengers to avoid the airport. Consequently, all airport operations have been temporarily suspended as a precautionary measure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 23-10-2024 18:48 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 18:48 IST
Suspicious Vehicle Triggers Birmingham Airport Evacuation
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A suspicious vehicle report has prompted the evacuation of Birmingham Airport in central England. The decision comes as a precautionary measure, police announced on Wednesday.

West Midlands Police confirmed their active response to the situation via X, stating, 'Airport operations are currently impacted, and passengers should not come to the airport at this time.'

Adding to the statement, Birmingham Airport also used X to communicate the suspension of its operations amid the ongoing incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

 India
2
Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

 India
3
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
4
Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq's Path to Human Capital Recovery: Opportunities Amidst Challenges

Solar Water Pumping in Africa: Promise and Peril for Groundwater Ecosystems

Building Transit-Friendly Cities: The Key to Sustainable Urban Growth

Shaping the Future of Business: How the New B-READY Report Redefines Global Investment Climates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024