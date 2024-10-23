Suspicious Vehicle Triggers Birmingham Airport Evacuation
Birmingham Airport in central England has been evacuated due to a report of a suspicious vehicle. West Midlands Police has confirmed an ongoing incident, urging passengers to avoid the airport. Consequently, all airport operations have been temporarily suspended as a precautionary measure.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 23-10-2024 18:48 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 18:48 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
A suspicious vehicle report has prompted the evacuation of Birmingham Airport in central England. The decision comes as a precautionary measure, police announced on Wednesday.
West Midlands Police confirmed their active response to the situation via X, stating, 'Airport operations are currently impacted, and passengers should not come to the airport at this time.'
Adding to the statement, Birmingham Airport also used X to communicate the suspension of its operations amid the ongoing incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragic Electrocution Incident Claims Woman's Life in Karnataka
Film Armorer Pleads Guilty in Incident Linked to Fatal 'Rust' Shooting
Justice Demands Echo in Kultali After Tragic Incident
Security Boost for Delhi-Una Vande Bharat: Stone-Pelting Incidents Under Investigation
Tragic Drowning Incident in Gomti River