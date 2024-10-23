Suspicious Vehicle Triggers Birmingham Airport Evacuation

A suspicious vehicle report has prompted the evacuation of Birmingham Airport in central England. The decision comes as a precautionary measure, police announced on Wednesday.

West Midlands Police confirmed their active response to the situation via X, stating, 'Airport operations are currently impacted, and passengers should not come to the airport at this time.'

Adding to the statement, Birmingham Airport also used X to communicate the suspension of its operations amid the ongoing incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)