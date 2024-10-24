ACC Ltd's Profits Drop Despite Record Revenue Surge

Cement maker ACC Ltd on Thursday announced its financial outcomes for the second quarter ending September 30, 2024, revealing a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 199.7 crore. This marks a notable decrease from the Rs 387.88 crore profit reported in the same period last year.

The company's revenue from operations rose to Rs 4,613.52 crore, up from Rs 4,434.73 crore a year ago, showcasing its highest Q2 revenue in five years. This was largely attributed to increased trade sales volume and premium product revenue. However, total expenses also climbed to Rs 4,452.73 crore.

ACC's Q2 results are not directly comparable to the previous year's due to the consolidation of Asian Concretes and Cements Pvt Ltd, acquired fully by ACC in January this year. CEO Ajay Kapur commented on robust demand and highlighted expectations for industry growth driven by infrastructure development and housing projects.

