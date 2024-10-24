ACC Ltd's Profits Drop Despite Record Revenue Surge
ACC Ltd reported a significant drop in profit to Rs 199.7 crore for Q2 ending September 30, 2024, against Rs 387.88 crore in the previous year. Despite a revenue climb to Rs 4,613.52 crore, total expenses surged. The integration of Asian Concretes and Cements impacted comparative figures.
- Country:
- India
Cement maker ACC Ltd on Thursday announced its financial outcomes for the second quarter ending September 30, 2024, revealing a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 199.7 crore. This marks a notable decrease from the Rs 387.88 crore profit reported in the same period last year.
The company's revenue from operations rose to Rs 4,613.52 crore, up from Rs 4,434.73 crore a year ago, showcasing its highest Q2 revenue in five years. This was largely attributed to increased trade sales volume and premium product revenue. However, total expenses also climbed to Rs 4,452.73 crore.
ACC's Q2 results are not directly comparable to the previous year's due to the consolidation of Asian Concretes and Cements Pvt Ltd, acquired fully by ACC in January this year. CEO Ajay Kapur commented on robust demand and highlighted expectations for industry growth driven by infrastructure development and housing projects.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
China to Ignite Economic Growth with 2 Trillion Yuan Bond Issuance
World Bank Approves $2025-2026 Strategy to Support Zimbabwe’s Economic Growth, Social Resilience, and Climate Adaptation
India's Pivotal Role in Global Digital Public Infrastructure Development
Portugal's Bold Budget: Balancing Tax Cuts and Economic Growth
UNESCO Workshop in Gansu Focuses on Safeguarding Intangible Cultural Heritage for Sustainable Economic Growth