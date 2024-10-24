High Alert: Bomb Threats Target Indian Airlines

In a distressing development, more than 70 flights operated by Indian carriers were threatened with bombs on Thursday, as reported by anonymous sources.

This alarming news involves approximately 20 flights each from Air India, Vistara, and IndiGo, alongside 14 flights from Akasa Air. Over the past 11 days, nearly 250 flights have encountered similar threats, raising serious security concerns.

Akasa Air's Emergency Response teams are on high alert, closely collaborating with security and regulatory bodies. Meanwhile, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu announced potential legislative measures, including a no-fly list, to curb such alarming incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)