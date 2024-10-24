Left Menu

High Alert: Bomb Threats Target Indian Airlines

Indian airlines, including Air India, Vistara, and IndiGo, received bomb threats for over 70 flights on Thursday. Akasa Air also faced threats for 14 flights. Emergency Response teams are coordinating with security authorities. The government considers legislative actions to address such threats, including a potential no-fly list.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2024 15:13 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 15:13 IST
In a distressing development, more than 70 flights operated by Indian carriers were threatened with bombs on Thursday, as reported by anonymous sources.

This alarming news involves approximately 20 flights each from Air India, Vistara, and IndiGo, alongside 14 flights from Akasa Air. Over the past 11 days, nearly 250 flights have encountered similar threats, raising serious security concerns.

Akasa Air's Emergency Response teams are on high alert, closely collaborating with security and regulatory bodies. Meanwhile, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu announced potential legislative measures, including a no-fly list, to curb such alarming incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

