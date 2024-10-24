Left Menu

Blaze in Madhya Pradesh's Longest Tunnel Triggers Panic

A truck fire in Madhya Pradesh's longest tunnel caused panic on Thursday. Smoke filled the tunnel connecting Rewa with Sidhi districts. Firefighters quickly responded, and no casualties have been reported. Motorists inside the tunnel reported breathing difficulties due to the thick smoke.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rewa | Updated: 24-10-2024 16:28 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 16:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A truck caught fire on Thursday while traveling through Madhya Pradesh's longest tunnel, which links the Rewa and Sidhi districts. The incident resulted in rising plumes of smoke, causing widespread panic among passing motorists, according to police sources.

Despite the alarming situation, no casualties have been reported from the 2.28-km-long tunnel, situated about 40 km from Rewa district headquarters, as confirmed by local officials.

Emergency services, including a fire brigade, were dispatched to the scene swiftly to extinguish the blaze. Motorists experienced significant breathing difficulties due to the thick smoke engulfing the tunnel, stated Sunil Pandey, the in-charge of the Mohania police post.

(With inputs from agencies.)

