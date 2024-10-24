Cautious ECB Urges Measured Interest Rate Reductions

In the wake of investor enthusiasm over potential significant interest rate cuts, European Central Bank officials have stepped in with a cautionary note. Three key governors highlighted the importance of a careful approach to monetary policy, indicating that the Bank's current deposit rate of 3.25% remains within a carefully calculated range.

Speaking in Washington, Slovenian governor Bostjan Vasle emphasized the necessity of moving gradually towards the neutral rate, which is conjectured to lie between 2% and 2.5%. His sentiments were echoed by other central bankers who expressed concerns about rapidly moving beyond this equilibrium.

The ECB continues to monitor economic indicators, maintaining a strategy of no preset guidance but rather assessing impacts meeting by meeting. Although soft economic landing remains the ECB's target, emerging risks could prolong recovery, signaling a need for prudence in policy adjustments.

