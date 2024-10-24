Left Menu

Global Markets Rebound Amid Positive Earnings Reports

Global shares rose on Thursday due to strong corporate results, with notable gains in Tesla stocks. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq experienced increases, despite the Dow's decline. European shares also rebounded following positive performances from companies like Renault. Market sentiment shifts around the Fed's rate forecast.

Global markets showed signs of recovery on Thursday, reversing three straight sessions of losses. This uptick comes as robust corporate earnings reports have helped ease concerns over impending elections and potential rate reductions. Tesla's shares surged by 17% after CEO Elon Musk shared an optimistic forecast on next year's car sales, boosting investor confidence.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes both experienced gains in early trading, predominantly driven by consumer discretionary and real estate sectors. However, the Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a minor decline of 0.25% to settle at 42,409.90. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq climbed to 5,814.36 and 18,401.81, respectively.

Across the Atlantic, European shares rose by 0.18%, poised to break a streak of losses. The market was buoyed by positive earnings from firms like Renault, Unilever, and Hermes. Michael Farr, president and CEO at Farr, Miller & Washington, observed that markets seemed to pause after significant recent surges, remaining close to all-time highs. Despite adjustments to the Federal Reserve's anticipated rate cuts, the overall economic outlook remains stable, with earnings season delivering reasonable growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

