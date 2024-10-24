Left Menu

Negotiations in Turbulence: Boeing and Union Struggles

Acting Labor Secretary Julie Su is mediating between Boeing and the machinists' union to resolve a six-week strike after workers rejected Boeing's latest contract. Su recently met with both parties in Seattle to facilitate discussions and offered continued support to help reach an agreement.

Updated: 24-10-2024 21:33 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 21:33 IST
Acting Labor Secretary Julie Su has stepped in to mediate as Boeing and the union representing 33,000 machinists struggle to settle a contract dispute. The machinists recently rejected Boeing's latest offer, prompting a six-week strike.

Su's involvement escalated last week with a meeting in Seattle, where she engaged with both Boeing representatives and the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers to broker a deal.

A spokesperson for the Labor Department commented, "Both parties will need to determine the best way forward," while noting Su's readiness to continue her mediation efforts.

