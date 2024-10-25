Tragic Accident Claims Three Lives on Vashi Creek Bridge

In a tragic early morning accident, three individuals, including one woman, lost their lives following a collision between their car and a dumper on the Vashi Creek bridge in Navi Mumbai. The incident occurred while they were traveling from Pune to Mumbai.

Police authorities are still in the process of determining the exact cause of the accident, which took place around 4.15 am. The victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

The deceased have been sent to a government hospital for post-mortem examinations, and police have begun the process of registering a First Information Report (FIR).

(With inputs from agencies.)