Tragic Accident Claims Three Lives on Vashi Creek Bridge

A fatal accident on the Vashi Creek bridge in Navi Mumbai claimed the lives of two men and one woman. The incident involved their car and a dumper, as they traveled from Pune to Mumbai. Investigations are ongoing, with bodies sent for post-mortem examinations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 25-10-2024 08:25 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 08:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic early morning accident, three individuals, including one woman, lost their lives following a collision between their car and a dumper on the Vashi Creek bridge in Navi Mumbai. The incident occurred while they were traveling from Pune to Mumbai.

Police authorities are still in the process of determining the exact cause of the accident, which took place around 4.15 am. The victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

The deceased have been sent to a government hospital for post-mortem examinations, and police have begun the process of registering a First Information Report (FIR).

(With inputs from agencies.)

