Delhi LG Approves Aid for Late Constable's Family After Long Delay
The Delhi LG, VK Saxena, approved a Rs 20 lakh financial aid for the family of late Transport Foot Constable Jaipal, five years after his death. Jaipal, an ex-serviceman with the Transport Department, died in an accident in 2017. The delay in processing upset the LG.
The Delhi Lieutenant Governor, VK Saxena, has sanctioned a Rs 20 lakh financial aid from the LG/CM Relief Fund to support the family of late Transport Foot Constable Jaipal, an official from Raj Niwas confirmed. This decision comes five years after Jaipal, an ex-serviceman, tragically lost his life in an accident on June 22, 2017, while he was en route to join his duty at Mukarba Chowk.
Jaipal was serving on a contractual basis in the Transport Department's Enforcement Wing. The financial assistance will be granted to his widow, Sunita Devi, marking the end of a case that had been stalled within the Transport Department, GNCTD, for more than five years. In a statement, LG Saxena expressed disappointment over the prolonged delay in processing the aid for Jaipal's family and emphasized the need for timely action in such sensitive cases.
This financial relief is consistent with previous instances where compensation was granted to families of five other contractual constables who also lost their lives in the line of duty between 2016 and 2020, further highlighting the importance of acknowledging the service of departmental personnel promptly and respectfully.
