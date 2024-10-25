Mindspace Business Parks REIT: Forging Ahead with Growth in Commercial Real Estate
Mindspace Business Parks REIT reported a 5% increase in net operating income in the second quarter, amounting to Rs 503.7 crore. The company leased 1 million square feet and raised occupancy to 91.7%, while planning significant real estate expansions. It also announced strategic acquisitions in Hyderabad.
- Country:
- India
Mindspace Business Parks REIT announced a 5% rise in net operating income to Rs 503.7 crore for the second quarter of this fiscal year, along with a distribution of Rs 305.4 crore for the July-September period.
The NOI stood at Rs 491.2 crore in the corresponding period last year. CEO Ramesh Nair highlighted the robust demand for high-quality office spaces and reported a 91.7% occupancy rate after leasing 1 million square feet.
Looking ahead, Mindspace REIT plans to expand its data center portfolio to 1.68 million square feet and received board approval for a strategic acquisition in Hyderabad's Mindspace Madhapur. The company continues to develop its projects to meet the growing demands for scalable and premium office solutions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Hyderabad's Futuristic Leap: 'Future City' Initiative
RLDA Invites Bids for Prime Office Spaces at Safdarjung Railway Station
Vandalism at Hyderabad Temple Sparks Local Protests
Mayank Yadav Shines and Sanju Samson Makes History in Hyderabad Thriller
India beat Bangladesh by 133 runs in third and final T20I in Hyderabad to sweep series 3-0.