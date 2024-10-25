Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Boosts Local Employment Through Digitization & Reforms

The Himachal Pradesh government is prioritizing employment for locals in industrial, power, and tourism sectors, with a focus on digital and regulatory reforms. The state mandates 80% employment for Himachalis in private industries and has digitized employment exchanges to streamline job opportunities for residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 25-10-2024 22:08 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 22:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh government has taken decisive steps to ensure local employment across industrial, power, and tourism sectors, according to Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan.

In a state review meeting, Chauhan confirmed the government's commitment to speeding up development by mandating that 80% of employment opportunities in private industries are reserved for Himachalis.

With the digitization of all employment exchanges, the state has simplified job-seeking processes, allowing online registrations and enabling private employers to list vacancies on the 'eemis' portal. Additionally, the state has dispersed Rs 16.83 crore to 18,404 beneficiaries under the unemployment allowance scheme this financial year. A series of reforms have also been introduced to enhance 'ease of doing business', further streamlining regulatory processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

