DLF Eyes ₹26,000 Crore From Gurugram's 'The Dahlias'

DLF, India's leading real estate developer, is projecting substantial revenue growth with its latest venture in Gurugram. The company expects to generate Rs 26,000 crore from the newly launched super-luxury housing project, 'The Dahlias,' located in the upscale DLF 5 area.

The project encompasses an impressive 420 ultra-luxury apartments, each with a minimum size of 10,300 square feet. Market analysts are optimistic as demand continues to surge, likely boosting the final revenue beyond initial estimates. Currently, the selling price hovers around Rs 1 lakh per square foot.

Recent filings with RERA affirm this financial outlook, as DLF aims to maintain a robust launch pipeline, projecting total sales of Rs 17,000 crore for the fiscal year. Additionally, plans for further developments in Mumbai and Goa are in motion, highlighting DLF's ambitious expansion strategy.

