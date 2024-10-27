Assam Cabinet Boosts DA for State Employees, Spurs Cultural Celebrations with Grants
The Assam Cabinet approved a 3% DA hike for state employees, aligning it with central counterparts. The DA increase is retroactive from July, and arrears will be paid from January to April. Other decisions included changes to the provident fund rules, investments in infrastructure, and cultural grants.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move, the Assam Cabinet has approved a 3% hike in dearness allowance (DA) for state government employees, said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma after a cabinet meeting on Sunday.
The enhanced DA, effective from July, aligns with central government employees, and will be paid retroactively in installments starting January. In addition, amendments to the Assam Tea Plantation Provident Fund scheme will ensure tea workers, earning above Rs 15,000 monthly, receive benefits.
The cabinet also greenlighted a venture with Reliance Bio Energy and other infrastructure projects. A cultural boost came with the sanction of funds for 'Raas' celebrations, after Assamese was recognized as a classical language. 'Bhasa Gaurav Week' will see widespread events and expressions of gratitude to the prime minister.
(With inputs from agencies.)
