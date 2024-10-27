Left Menu

Assam Cabinet Boosts DA for State Employees, Spurs Cultural Celebrations with Grants

The Assam Cabinet approved a 3% DA hike for state employees, aligning it with central counterparts. The DA increase is retroactive from July, and arrears will be paid from January to April. Other decisions included changes to the provident fund rules, investments in infrastructure, and cultural grants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 27-10-2024 17:30 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 17:30 IST
Assam Cabinet Boosts DA for State Employees, Spurs Cultural Celebrations with Grants
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, the Assam Cabinet has approved a 3% hike in dearness allowance (DA) for state government employees, said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma after a cabinet meeting on Sunday.

The enhanced DA, effective from July, aligns with central government employees, and will be paid retroactively in installments starting January. In addition, amendments to the Assam Tea Plantation Provident Fund scheme will ensure tea workers, earning above Rs 15,000 monthly, receive benefits.

The cabinet also greenlighted a venture with Reliance Bio Energy and other infrastructure projects. A cultural boost came with the sanction of funds for 'Raas' celebrations, after Assamese was recognized as a classical language. 'Bhasa Gaurav Week' will see widespread events and expressions of gratitude to the prime minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024