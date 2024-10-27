IndiGo's New Flight Route Promises Tourism Boost
IndiGo has launched a new flight service connecting Varanasi, New Delhi, and Khajuraho. The service, which kicked off with 44 tourists arriving in Khajuraho and 52 departing, aims to enhance regional tourism. Currently, Khajuraho is linked with six flights to other cities.
IndiGo has inaugurated a new flight service linking Varanasi and New Delhi via Khajuraho, which began operations on Sunday, according to a senior official.
The initiative is set to boost tourism in the region, Khajuraho airport director Santosh Singh announced.
On its first day, the flight brought 44 tourists and saw 52 departures from Khajuraho. Arrivals are scheduled at 10:30 am from Delhi, departing for Varanasi, with a return trip arriving at 1:40 pm to head back to Delhi. Currently, Khajuraho is connected to other cities by six flights, comprising three arrivals and three departures.
