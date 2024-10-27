Left Menu

IndiGo's New Flight Route Promises Tourism Boost

IndiGo has launched a new flight service connecting Varanasi, New Delhi, and Khajuraho. The service, which kicked off with 44 tourists arriving in Khajuraho and 52 departing, aims to enhance regional tourism. Currently, Khajuraho is linked with six flights to other cities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Khajuraho | Updated: 27-10-2024 18:21 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 18:21 IST
IndiGo's New Flight Route Promises Tourism Boost
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

IndiGo has inaugurated a new flight service linking Varanasi and New Delhi via Khajuraho, which began operations on Sunday, according to a senior official.

The initiative is set to boost tourism in the region, Khajuraho airport director Santosh Singh announced.

On its first day, the flight brought 44 tourists and saw 52 departures from Khajuraho. Arrivals are scheduled at 10:30 am from Delhi, departing for Varanasi, with a return trip arriving at 1:40 pm to head back to Delhi. Currently, Khajuraho is connected to other cities by six flights, comprising three arrivals and three departures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024