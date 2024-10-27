IndiGo's New Flight Route Promises Tourism Boost

IndiGo has inaugurated a new flight service linking Varanasi and New Delhi via Khajuraho, which began operations on Sunday, according to a senior official.

The initiative is set to boost tourism in the region, Khajuraho airport director Santosh Singh announced.

On its first day, the flight brought 44 tourists and saw 52 departures from Khajuraho. Arrivals are scheduled at 10:30 am from Delhi, departing for Varanasi, with a return trip arriving at 1:40 pm to head back to Delhi. Currently, Khajuraho is connected to other cities by six flights, comprising three arrivals and three departures.

(With inputs from agencies.)