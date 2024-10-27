Left Menu

Inferno on Wheels: DTC Bus Blaze

A Delhi Transport Corporation bus caught fire on Sunday, injuring a child and a man. All 15 passengers escaped, but two suffered minor burns. The driver used a fire extinguisher to control the blaze before emergency services arrived. The fire's cause is under investigation.

Updated: 27-10-2024 23:52 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 23:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi Transport Corporation bus carrying approximately 15 passengers erupted in flames on Sunday evening, leaving two people injured, including a child, local police reported.

The bus driver alerted authorities at 5:43 p.m., prompting a swift police response to the scene. Passengers had already vacated the bus, according to the conductor.

The incident unfolded on Ring Road at about 5:15 p.m. when smoke began filling the vehicle. Quick-thinking actions by the driver, who utilized a fire extinguisher to control the blaze, prevented further injury. Crime and FSL teams are investigating the fire's origin.

(With inputs from agencies.)

