Inferno on Wheels: DTC Bus Blaze

A Delhi Transport Corporation bus carrying approximately 15 passengers erupted in flames on Sunday evening, leaving two people injured, including a child, local police reported.

The bus driver alerted authorities at 5:43 p.m., prompting a swift police response to the scene. Passengers had already vacated the bus, according to the conductor.

The incident unfolded on Ring Road at about 5:15 p.m. when smoke began filling the vehicle. Quick-thinking actions by the driver, who utilized a fire extinguisher to control the blaze, prevented further injury. Crime and FSL teams are investigating the fire's origin.

(With inputs from agencies.)