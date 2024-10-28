Tragic Bus Accident in Madhya Pradesh: Sainik School Student Killed

A tragic road accident in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district claimed the life of a 13-year-old Sainik School student and injured nearly 20 others. The incident occurred when a private bus, traveling from Rewa to Gwalior, overturned after being struck by a truck at the Bageshwar Dham trisection.

According to police, the accident happened shortly past midnight on Monday. Villagers swiftly notified authorities, and emergency services were dispatched to the scene. The bus's passengers, including the deceased teenage boy, were taken to the district hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Three passengers with severe injuries were transferred to a Gwalior hospital for critical care. Eyewitnesses recounted heroic efforts to rescue those trapped inside the bus by breaking its windows. The boy's journey, intended to reunite with family for Diwali, ended in tragedy. An investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.

