Left Menu

Air India's Layover Room Policy Sparks Legal Challenge

The All India Cabin Crew Association (AICCA) challenges Air India's new room-sharing policy, claiming it violates industrial law. AICCA seeks intervention from the Labour Ministry, urging a halt to the policy, which requires cabin crew members to share rooms during layovers, except for executives and ultra-long-haul flights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-10-2024 11:21 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 11:11 IST
Air India's Layover Room Policy Sparks Legal Challenge
Air India flight
  • Country:
  • India

The All India Cabin Crew Association has condemned Tata Group-owned Air India's new policy, labeling it as unlawful. Air India plans to require some cabin crew members to share hotel rooms during layovers, which the association argues violates existing agreements and tribunal awards.

The policy, effective December 1, excludes cabin executives and personnel on ultra-long-haul flights from room sharing. The association has requested the Labour Ministry's urgent intervention and has communicated its concerns to Air India Chief Campbell Wilson.

The AICCA, representing cabin crew across Indian and foreign airlines, claims this move breaches multiple regulatory standards and emphasizes the importance of upholding industrial service conditions and engaging in ethical dialogue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024