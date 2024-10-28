Air India's Layover Room Policy Sparks Legal Challenge

The All India Cabin Crew Association has condemned Tata Group-owned Air India's new policy, labeling it as unlawful. Air India plans to require some cabin crew members to share hotel rooms during layovers, which the association argues violates existing agreements and tribunal awards.

The policy, effective December 1, excludes cabin executives and personnel on ultra-long-haul flights from room sharing. The association has requested the Labour Ministry's urgent intervention and has communicated its concerns to Air India Chief Campbell Wilson.

The AICCA, representing cabin crew across Indian and foreign airlines, claims this move breaches multiple regulatory standards and emphasizes the importance of upholding industrial service conditions and engaging in ethical dialogue.

(With inputs from agencies.)