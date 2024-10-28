Experts Advocate Strategic Focus on India's Neighborhood and US Relations

In New Delhi, a seminar brought together former diplomats and intellectuals who agreed that India should prioritize its national interests globally, with an emphasis on relations with the United States and other influential countries.

During a panel discussion on 'Indo-US Relations and India's Neighborhood,' former Indian Ambassador Kanwal Sibal acknowledged historical differences between India and the US but pointed out substantial improvements in bilateral relations. He highlighted defense deals and the designation of India as a Major Defense Partner outside of NATO. Sibal cautioned that instability in India's neighborhood benefits China. Ex-Ambassador Shyam Saran emphasized preventing other major powers from exploiting regional spaces and stressed the strategic importance of managing India's neighborhood to safeguard its future.

Diplomat Jayant Prasad echoed the necessity for India to enhance its regional engagement, asserting that strengthening ties with neighbors would bolster relationships with the US, Russia, and China. The seminar honored Shaheed Nanak Singh's efforts in promoting communal harmony during India's partition. Lord Rami Ranger, CBE, son of Shaheed Nanak Singh, recounted his father's role in uniting communities during tumultuous times, reflecting his belief that nations born from hatred face challenges. Vineet Nanda, Chairman of the FICCI Committee on Housing and Infrastructure, highlighted the discussion's relevance in light of recent global developments, pointing out the enlightening insights on Indo-US relations and regional dynamics shared with the audience.

