Left Menu

India Catalyzes E-Mobility Innovation at MAHA-EV Summit

Over 300 stakeholders gathered in New Delhi for the inaugural MAHA-EV Mission meeting, aiming to elevate India's electric mobility sector. The event spearheaded by the Ministry of Science and Technology, focused on leveraging interdisciplinary research to accelerate advancements in EV battery technology, power electronics, and charging infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 15:03 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 15:03 IST
India Catalyzes E-Mobility Innovation at MAHA-EV Summit
Visual of experts unite at MAHA-EV meeting (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant push for the country's e-mobility sector, a stakeholders' meeting was convened in New Delhi under the Mission for Advancement in High-impact Areas (MAHA) Electric Vehicle (EV) Mission. Organized by the Ministry of Science and Technology, the event aimed to foster collaboration among researchers, industry leaders, and experts from across India.

The gathering was designed as a response platform for the MAHA-EV call, an initiative of the newly launched Anusandhan National Research Foundation. Principal Scientific Adviser, Professor Ajay K Sood, highlighted the mission's goal to support India's transition to sustainable mobility by catalyzing innovation within the automobile sector.

The initiative was further expounded by Professor Abhay Karandikar, Secretary, Department of Science and Technology, and CEO of ANRF, who announced new investments and strategies to enhance EV battery technology, power electronics, and charging infrastructure. The meeting, attended by over 300 participants from academia, government, and industry, demonstrated India's commitment to advancing its electric mobility landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mozambique’s Blueprint for Climate Leadership: Advancing Blue Carbon Commitments

Tackling Gender Disparities in Cambodia: A Comprehensive Action Plan for the Next Five Years

Navigating Fragility: Climate and Development Strategies for Sustainable Peace

Empowering Cambodian Women Through Childcare: A Path to Workforce Inclusion and Child Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024