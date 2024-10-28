India Catalyzes E-Mobility Innovation at MAHA-EV Summit

In a significant push for the country's e-mobility sector, a stakeholders' meeting was convened in New Delhi under the Mission for Advancement in High-impact Areas (MAHA) Electric Vehicle (EV) Mission. Organized by the Ministry of Science and Technology, the event aimed to foster collaboration among researchers, industry leaders, and experts from across India.

The gathering was designed as a response platform for the MAHA-EV call, an initiative of the newly launched Anusandhan National Research Foundation. Principal Scientific Adviser, Professor Ajay K Sood, highlighted the mission's goal to support India's transition to sustainable mobility by catalyzing innovation within the automobile sector.

The initiative was further expounded by Professor Abhay Karandikar, Secretary, Department of Science and Technology, and CEO of ANRF, who announced new investments and strategies to enhance EV battery technology, power electronics, and charging infrastructure. The meeting, attended by over 300 participants from academia, government, and industry, demonstrated India's commitment to advancing its electric mobility landscape.

