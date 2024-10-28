Left Menu

Deepak Builders' Stocks Dive on Market Debut

Deepak Builders and Engineers India Ltd's stock saw a significant drop in its market debut, closing nearly 21% below the issue price. Despite high subscription rates in its IPO, shares closed at Rs 161.90 on BSE and Rs 161 on NSE as investors showed reluctance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2024 17:41 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 17:41 IST
Deepak Builders' Stocks Dive on Market Debut
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of Deepak Builders and Engineers India Ltd plummeted almost 21% after their first day on the market, recording a stark contrast from the initial public offering (IPO) price.

On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the company's stock initially listed at Rs 198.50, slightly below the Rs 203 issue price, and saw a steep fall to Rs 160.15 during the trading session.

Similarly, on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stocks debuted at Rs 200 before closing at Rs 161, reflecting a 20.68% drop.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024