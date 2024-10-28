Diplomatic Row Over Tunnel Boring Machines: India Challenges China
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal's viral discussion with German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck highlights China's obstruction of tunnel boring machinery sales to India. The viral video, shared online, captures the two leaders during a metro ride. Goyal suggests reevaluating purchases of German equipment.
- Country:
- India
A candid conversation between Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck has sparked attention online. The focus of their dialogue involves China's decision to block the sale of tunnel boring machines from a German company to India.
In a video shared on social media platform X, Goyal is seen addressing Habeck, suggesting India reconsider its procurement of German equipment due to China's interference. 'See your German company which is supplying us some tunnel boring machines, which they are making in China…but China is not allowing them to sell it to India…We should stop buying German equipment now,' he stated during a metro ride last week.
Accompanying German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Habeck was part of a high-level delegation. The video garnered significant attention after being posted by a user named 'Lord Bebo'. Habeck's response to Goyal's remarks was to stand up, acknowledging the seriousness of the issue, saying, 'I think I should listen to you.'
(With inputs from agencies.)
