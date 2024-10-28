Left Menu

TV Today Network's Profit up by 17.8%, Revenue Declines

TV Today Network Ltd reported a 17.8% increase in consolidated net profit for the September quarter, reaching Rs 8.27 crore. Despite the profit surge, revenue from operations dropped by 3.31% to Rs 206.77 crore. Total expenses decreased slightly, while the share price fell by 6.75% on the BSE.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2024 18:30 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 18:30 IST
TV Today Network Ltd has announced a significant rise in its consolidated net profit for the September quarter, marking a 17.8% increase to Rs 8.27 crore compared to last year.

Despite this profitability boost, the company's revenue from operations experienced a decline of 3.31%, amounting to Rs 206.77 crore. This figure is a drop from Rs 213.86 crore recorded during the same quarter in the previous fiscal year.

The expenses of the company have seen a minor decrease of 2.47%, totaling Rs 207.91 crore for the July-September period, while the total income, factoring in other income, dipped by 1.68% to Rs 219.37 crore. Meanwhile, TV Today Network's shares closed at Rs 192.75 on the BSE, experiencing a 6.75% decline from the previous closing price.

(With inputs from agencies.)

