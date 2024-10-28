Left Menu

Bharti Airtel's Profits Surge as Leadership Transitions Unfold

Bharti Airtel’s net profit soared by 168% to Rs 3,593 crore in September, driven by strong performances in India and Africa. The company announced a leadership change, with Gopal Vittal becoming Executive Vice Chairman and Shashwat Sharma taking over as MD and CEO from 2026. Revenue growth was bolstered by a focus on quality customer acquisition and premiumization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2024 18:31 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 18:31 IST
Bharti Airtel's Profits Surge as Leadership Transitions Unfold
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bharti Airtel has announced a significant 168% increase in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 3,593 crore for the September quarter. This shows a substantial rise from Rs 1,341 crore a year ago. The company, India's second-largest telecom operator, has reported a 12% growth in quarterly revenues, attributed to strong business momentum in both India and Africa.

In a strategic leadership move, Gopal Vittal, Bharti Airtel's long-standing Managing Director and CEO for twelve years, is set to transition to the role of Executive Vice Chairman by January 1, 2026. Meanwhile, Shashwat Sharma, currently serving as Chief Operating Officer, will be promoted as the Managing Director and CEO designate, effective on the same date, handling end-to-end consumer operations.

The company attributes its impressive performance to effective tariff repair strategies and premiumization efforts. Mobile services in India posted an 18.5% revenue increase, aided by new smartphone data customers and improved service mixes. Bharti Airtel has also announced that Rakesh Bharti Mittal will shift roles to join boards of affiliated companies, while Rajan Bharti Mittal rejoins as a Bharti Board nominee.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024