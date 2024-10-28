Bharti Airtel's Profits Surge as Leadership Transitions Unfold

Bharti Airtel has announced a significant 168% increase in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 3,593 crore for the September quarter. This shows a substantial rise from Rs 1,341 crore a year ago. The company, India's second-largest telecom operator, has reported a 12% growth in quarterly revenues, attributed to strong business momentum in both India and Africa.

In a strategic leadership move, Gopal Vittal, Bharti Airtel's long-standing Managing Director and CEO for twelve years, is set to transition to the role of Executive Vice Chairman by January 1, 2026. Meanwhile, Shashwat Sharma, currently serving as Chief Operating Officer, will be promoted as the Managing Director and CEO designate, effective on the same date, handling end-to-end consumer operations.

The company attributes its impressive performance to effective tariff repair strategies and premiumization efforts. Mobile services in India posted an 18.5% revenue increase, aided by new smartphone data customers and improved service mixes. Bharti Airtel has also announced that Rakesh Bharti Mittal will shift roles to join boards of affiliated companies, while Rajan Bharti Mittal rejoins as a Bharti Board nominee.

(With inputs from agencies.)