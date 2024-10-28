Left Menu

Ambuja Cements Surge After Profitable Quarter

Ambuja Cements Ltd recorded a net profit of Rs 472.89 crore in the September quarter, which led to a 3% rise in its shares. The firm's revenue reached Rs 7,516.11 crore, its highest Q2 revenue in five years. The results include acquisitions of several infrastructure companies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2024 19:07 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 19:07 IST
Shares of Ambuja Cements Ltd saw a 3% gain on Monday following the announcement of a consolidated net profit of Rs 472.89 crore for the September quarter.

The stock climbed to Rs 569.45 per share on the BSE, marking a 2.91% increase and reaching an intra-day high of Rs 582.20, a surge of 5.21%.

On the NSE, the company's shares rose by 3% to Rs 569.40. The firm reported its highest Q2 revenue in five years with Rs 7,516.11 crore, spurred by premium product sales and increased trade volume.

(With inputs from agencies.)

