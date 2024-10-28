Ambuja Cements Surge After Profitable Quarter
Ambuja Cements Ltd recorded a net profit of Rs 472.89 crore in the September quarter, which led to a 3% rise in its shares. The firm's revenue reached Rs 7,516.11 crore, its highest Q2 revenue in five years. The results include acquisitions of several infrastructure companies.
Shares of Ambuja Cements Ltd saw a 3% gain on Monday following the announcement of a consolidated net profit of Rs 472.89 crore for the September quarter.
The stock climbed to Rs 569.45 per share on the BSE, marking a 2.91% increase and reaching an intra-day high of Rs 582.20, a surge of 5.21%.
On the NSE, the company's shares rose by 3% to Rs 569.40. The firm reported its highest Q2 revenue in five years with Rs 7,516.11 crore, spurred by premium product sales and increased trade volume.
