Ambuja Cements Surge After Profitable Quarter

Shares of Ambuja Cements Ltd saw a 3% gain on Monday following the announcement of a consolidated net profit of Rs 472.89 crore for the September quarter.

The stock climbed to Rs 569.45 per share on the BSE, marking a 2.91% increase and reaching an intra-day high of Rs 582.20, a surge of 5.21%.

On the NSE, the company's shares rose by 3% to Rs 569.40. The firm reported its highest Q2 revenue in five years with Rs 7,516.11 crore, spurred by premium product sales and increased trade volume.

(With inputs from agencies.)