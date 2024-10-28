Left Menu

SpiceJet Expands Connectivity with 32 New Winter Flights

SpiceJet announced the launch of 32 new flights for its winter schedule, with 30 on domestic routes and two connecting Delhi to Phuket. The schedule includes new routes from Mumbai to Patna, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, and Goa. The airline plans to add 10 aircraft by November.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2024 20:24 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 20:24 IST
SpiceJet Expands Connectivity with 32 New Winter Flights
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

SpiceJet, in a recent announcement on Monday, unveiled the introduction of 32 new flights as part of its winter schedule that took off this week.

The airline's latest expansion sees 30 of these flights catering to domestic routes, while the remaining two flights will now connect the national capital to Phuket with daily direct services.

This schedule will include new routes from Mumbai to Patna, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, and Goa, spanning from October 27, 2024, to March 29, 2025. Additionally, SpiceJet, battling several challenges, plans to induct 10 more aircraft by November.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024