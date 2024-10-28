SpiceJet Expands Connectivity with 32 New Winter Flights

SpiceJet, in a recent announcement on Monday, unveiled the introduction of 32 new flights as part of its winter schedule that took off this week.

The airline's latest expansion sees 30 of these flights catering to domestic routes, while the remaining two flights will now connect the national capital to Phuket with daily direct services.

This schedule will include new routes from Mumbai to Patna, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, and Goa, spanning from October 27, 2024, to March 29, 2025. Additionally, SpiceJet, battling several challenges, plans to induct 10 more aircraft by November.

(With inputs from agencies.)