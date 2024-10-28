SpiceJet Expands Connectivity with 32 New Winter Flights
SpiceJet announced the launch of 32 new flights for its winter schedule, with 30 on domestic routes and two connecting Delhi to Phuket. The schedule includes new routes from Mumbai to Patna, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, and Goa. The airline plans to add 10 aircraft by November.
SpiceJet, in a recent announcement on Monday, unveiled the introduction of 32 new flights as part of its winter schedule that took off this week.
The airline's latest expansion sees 30 of these flights catering to domestic routes, while the remaining two flights will now connect the national capital to Phuket with daily direct services.
This schedule will include new routes from Mumbai to Patna, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, and Goa, spanning from October 27, 2024, to March 29, 2025. Additionally, SpiceJet, battling several challenges, plans to induct 10 more aircraft by November.
