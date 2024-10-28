Left Menu

Adani Cement's Bold Expansion: Aiming for Market Leadership

Adani Cement is accelerating its growth by acquiring smaller rivals, aiming for 140 million tonnes per annum capacity by FY28. Currently holding 15% of the market, Adani plans to hit 20% by taking advantage of both organic and inorganic growth opportunities primarily through acquisitions.

In a bid to outpace its competitors, Adani Cement is fast-tracking its expansion strategy, the company's CEO Ajay Kapur announced during an investor call on Monday. The company aims to bolster its operations, targeting a production capacity of 140 million tonnes per annum by fiscal year 2028.

The conglomerate, led by billionaire Gautam Adani, has aggressively acquired smaller competitors to redefine the cement market dynamics in India. Recent acquisitions include Orient Cement, which will push Adani Cement's operational capacity to 97 million tonnes, progressing to a planned 100 MTPA by the end of fiscal year 2025.

Adani Cement's market strategies are supported by a series of capital and operational expenditures designed to optimize costs and increase market share from the current 15% to an anticipated 20% by 2028. These initiatives are expected to capitalize on rising cement demand, driven in part by government infrastructure projects.

