Left Menu

India-Spain Partnership Takes Flight: Opening of Tata Aircraft Complex

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Spain's Pedro Sanchez inaugurated the Tata Aircraft Complex in Vadodara, India's first private military aircraft production facility. This represents a milestone in the 'Make in India, Make for the World' initiative, emphasizing domestic production and innovation. The complex will produce Airbus C295 aircraft, boosting India's defence sector and job market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vadodara | Updated: 28-10-2024 20:46 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 20:46 IST
India-Spain Partnership Takes Flight: Opening of Tata Aircraft Complex
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez inaugurated the Tata Aircraft Complex in Vadodara, marking India's first private military aircraft production facility. This significant initiative focuses on manufacturing the Airbus C295, reinforcing the 'Make in India, Make for the World' campaign.

Modi hailed the collaboration with Spain as a transformative step in India's defence manufacturing landscape. With a target of delivering 56 aircraft, 16 from Spain and the rest manufactured in India by Tata Advanced Systems, the venture promises innovation and increased self-reliance in defence production.

Emphasizing skill development and job creation, the facility is set to support the production of 18,000 aircraft parts and provide numerous opportunities for local enterprises. The factory also underlines India's emerging role as a major supplier of aircraft components, fostering new industries and enhancing aviation connectivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024