India-Spain Partnership Takes Flight: Opening of Tata Aircraft Complex

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez inaugurated the Tata Aircraft Complex in Vadodara, marking India's first private military aircraft production facility. This significant initiative focuses on manufacturing the Airbus C295, reinforcing the 'Make in India, Make for the World' campaign.

Modi hailed the collaboration with Spain as a transformative step in India's defence manufacturing landscape. With a target of delivering 56 aircraft, 16 from Spain and the rest manufactured in India by Tata Advanced Systems, the venture promises innovation and increased self-reliance in defence production.

Emphasizing skill development and job creation, the facility is set to support the production of 18,000 aircraft parts and provide numerous opportunities for local enterprises. The factory also underlines India's emerging role as a major supplier of aircraft components, fostering new industries and enhancing aviation connectivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)