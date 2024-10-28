Punjab's Rice Crisis: AAP Calls for Urgent Central Action
A delegation led by AAP's Harpal Singh Cheema met Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, urging action from the Centre to swiftly evacuate rice stock from Punjab. Cheema highlighted issues caused by central delays, accused the union government of unfair treatment, and emphasized Punjab's vital contribution to India's food reserves.
On Monday, a delegation from the Aam Aadmi Party, spearheaded by Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, met with Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria. The delegation sought the Governor's assistance in fast-tracking the central government's evacuation of rice stock from Punjab.
Cheema detailed how persistent delays in rice lifting by the Centre have led to complications in paddy procurement from grain markets. He underscored additional challenges such as low rice yield from current paddy stocks. Despite multiple appeals to central authorities, including interactions with union ministers, these issues remain unresolved.
Expressing solidarity with Punjab's farmers, Cheema criticized the BJP-led Union Government for its alleged punitive stance towards the state's farmers. He highlighted Punjab's significant role in contributing to national food reserves and urged immediate corrective action.
(With inputs from agencies.)
