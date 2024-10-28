Shipping Turmoil: Houthi Rebels Resume Attacks in Red Sea

A ship navigating the narrow Bab el-Mandeb Strait off the Red Sea was reportedly attacked Monday in an assault believed to be carried out by Yemen's Houthi rebels. This incident ends an 18-day cessation of reported Houthi assaults, which have targeted ships in the region for nearly a year amid the Israel-Hamas conflict.

The attack, confirmed by the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center, did not result in injuries or damage. Private security firm Ambrey noted two nearby explosions, although the vessel was not actively broadcasting its location and had a private security team on board.

The Houthis have targeted over 90 merchant vessels since October, claiming to aim at U.S. or U.K.-linked ships. However, attacks have included targets unrelated to the conflict, exacerbating shipping disruptions in the Red Sea corridor valued at $1 trillion in annual goods.

(With inputs from agencies.)