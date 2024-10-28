Left Menu

Shipping Turmoil: Houthi Rebels Resume Attacks in Red Sea

A ship traveling through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait was attacked by suspected Houthi rebels, marking the end of an 18-day pause in assaults. The ongoing violence has affected international trade through the Red Sea, known for $1 trillion in goods annually. Despite no injuries, tensions remain high.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 28-10-2024 22:33 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 22:33 IST
Shipping Turmoil: Houthi Rebels Resume Attacks in Red Sea
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

A ship navigating the narrow Bab el-Mandeb Strait off the Red Sea was reportedly attacked Monday in an assault believed to be carried out by Yemen's Houthi rebels. This incident ends an 18-day cessation of reported Houthi assaults, which have targeted ships in the region for nearly a year amid the Israel-Hamas conflict.

The attack, confirmed by the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center, did not result in injuries or damage. Private security firm Ambrey noted two nearby explosions, although the vessel was not actively broadcasting its location and had a private security team on board.

The Houthis have targeted over 90 merchant vessels since October, claiming to aim at U.S. or U.K.-linked ships. However, attacks have included targets unrelated to the conflict, exacerbating shipping disruptions in the Red Sea corridor valued at $1 trillion in annual goods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

