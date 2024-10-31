Schiphol Airport's Strategic Fee Hike: Investing in Future Infrastructure

Schiphol Airport, a key European aviation hub in Amsterdam, announced on Thursday that it will be boosting airline fees by 37% over three years. The airport attributed this decision to the pressures of high inflation and interest rates.

The fee hike, starting with a 41% increase next year, followed by a 5% rise in 2026, and a 7.5% decrease in 2027, will raise the cost for a local departing passenger by an average of 15 euros by 2027.

The increased revenue is earmarked for significant infrastructure and service investments, including noise reduction measures. Quieter aircraft will benefit from lower charges, whereas noisier planes will incur heftier fees or face bans from 2025.

