Left Menu

Schiphol Airport's Strategic Fee Hike: Investing in Future Infrastructure

Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport plans to increase airline fees by 37% over three years, citing inflation and interest rate impacts. The funds aim to improve infrastructure and services by 2027, with a focus on reducing noise pollution and encouraging quieter aircraft through varied charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amsterdam | Updated: 31-10-2024 20:32 IST | Created: 31-10-2024 20:32 IST
Schiphol Airport's Strategic Fee Hike: Investing in Future Infrastructure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

Schiphol Airport, a key European aviation hub in Amsterdam, announced on Thursday that it will be boosting airline fees by 37% over three years. The airport attributed this decision to the pressures of high inflation and interest rates.

The fee hike, starting with a 41% increase next year, followed by a 5% rise in 2026, and a 7.5% decrease in 2027, will raise the cost for a local departing passenger by an average of 15 euros by 2027.

The increased revenue is earmarked for significant infrastructure and service investments, including noise reduction measures. Quieter aircraft will benefit from lower charges, whereas noisier planes will incur heftier fees or face bans from 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

 Global
2
Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

 United Kingdom
3
Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to Philadelphia

Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to...

 Global
4
Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

Beyond Green Infrastructure: Valuing Mangroves in Flood Protection and National Wealth

Protecting Ocean Wealth: A Blueprint for Marine Conservation and Economic Stability

World Bank’s Innovative Valuation of Renewable Assets for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024