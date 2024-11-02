Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Attracts Global Investors with Progressive Initiatives

Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh promotes the state as a prime investment hub to U.S. industrialists, highlighting infrastructure, incentives, and upcoming projects such as new ports and an international airport. The state's focus on nurturing skilled talent aligns with its ambition to lead in AI and various other sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 10:47 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 10:47 IST
Andhra Pradesh Attracts Global Investors with Progressive Initiatives
Andhra Pradesh minister Nara Lokesh (File photo/ X @USISPForum). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In an ambitious bid to position Andhra Pradesh as a leading global investment hub, Minister for IT and Electronics Nara Lokesh has showcased the state's favorable business environment under Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's leadership. Lokesh's remarks came during a high-profile meeting with industrialists in New York City.

Lokesh emphasized the state's proactive Economic Development Board, which promises speedy permissions for industry blueprints. With unparalleled infrastructure, including extensive road and air networks, Lokesh highlighted Andhra Pradesh's readiness to accommodate new business units.

He announced the upcoming opening of an international airport at Bhogapuram and four new ports to enhance the region's logistics capabilities. Additionally, Lokesh discussed the state's pioneering skill census and education reforms aimed at creating a skilled workforce, underlining plans for an AI university in Amaravathi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Solutions and Youth Empowerment in Sustainable Agrifood Systems

Empowering Africa’s Future: HASTEN's Mission to Transform Agrifood Systems

Rethinking Regulations for the Gig Economy: Ensuring Protections in a Flexible Job Market

Moderate Gains, Mounting Risks: Jordan’s Path to Stability Amid Regional Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024