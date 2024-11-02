Andhra Pradesh Attracts Global Investors with Progressive Initiatives

In an ambitious bid to position Andhra Pradesh as a leading global investment hub, Minister for IT and Electronics Nara Lokesh has showcased the state's favorable business environment under Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's leadership. Lokesh's remarks came during a high-profile meeting with industrialists in New York City.

Lokesh emphasized the state's proactive Economic Development Board, which promises speedy permissions for industry blueprints. With unparalleled infrastructure, including extensive road and air networks, Lokesh highlighted Andhra Pradesh's readiness to accommodate new business units.

He announced the upcoming opening of an international airport at Bhogapuram and four new ports to enhance the region's logistics capabilities. Additionally, Lokesh discussed the state's pioneering skill census and education reforms aimed at creating a skilled workforce, underlining plans for an AI university in Amaravathi.

(With inputs from agencies.)