Tragedy Strikes as Car Plunges Into Gorge in Jammu and Kashmir

A tragic accident unfolded early Saturday in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, causing the lives of three individuals, including a 10-month-old baby, while three others sustained critical injuries. Officials report that the incident involved a car leaving its path and rolling into a deep gorge.

The disaster occurred at Chamalu Morh near Chassana, with the victims reportedly all part of the same family. The private vehicle was en route to Chassana from Reasi when the driver lost control, leading to the catastrophic fall.

Local volunteers discovered the scene, finding three occupants dead while the surviving severely injured passengers were hurriedly taken to a hospital for urgent care.

(With inputs from agencies.)