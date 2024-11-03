Left Menu

BJP Unveils Empowering Promises in Jharkhand Election Manifesto

The BJP has announced its manifesto for the upcoming Jharkhand elections, pledging financial aid to women, affordable LPG cylinders, job opportunities, education and farming support. Highlights include Rs 2,100 monthly for women, Rs 500 LPG cylinders, 5 lakh job opportunities, free education for girls, and improved MSP for farmers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2024 14:52 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 14:49 IST
BJP Unveils Empowering Promises in Jharkhand Election Manifesto
BJP's manifesto for Jharkhand elections (Image: BJP). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has unveiled its election manifesto for the forthcoming assembly elections in Jharkhand, promising a slew of welfare measures aimed at various demographics. With an eye on gaining political mileage, the BJP has committed to providing Rs 2,100 every month to all women directly into their bank accounts if the party is voted into power. The manifesto was officially launched in Ranchi, attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The BJP's agenda promises significant relief in essentials, including subsidized LPG cylinders at Rs 500, with two units delivered annually free of cost. Moreover, the BJP has plans to boost employment by creating 5 lakh job opportunities and an additional 287,500 government jobs. Shah emphasized this during the launch event, highlighting that 150,000 of these government positions would be filled within a year.

For young graduates, a stipend of Rs 2,000 monthly for two years is promised to aid career starters. In education, BJP vows free education for girls from kindergarten through post-graduation. Among agricultural commitments, the party will buy paddy at Rs 3,100 per quintal and aims to triple Jharkhand's irrigation capacity by 2030. Arhar Dal and Mahua have been added to the MSP program. The Jharkhand assembly elections are scheduled for November 13 and 20, with vote counting set for November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Independent Validation for Sustainable Development: A World Bank Evaluation Guide

Rising Remittances and Tourism Propel Nepal's Economy, But Debt Costs Loom

Towards Sustainable Wealth: Why Water Valuation Matters in National Accounting

Managing E-Waste in Off-Grid Solar: A Circular Economy Approach for Lasting Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024