BJP Unveils Empowering Promises in Jharkhand Election Manifesto

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has unveiled its election manifesto for the forthcoming assembly elections in Jharkhand, promising a slew of welfare measures aimed at various demographics. With an eye on gaining political mileage, the BJP has committed to providing Rs 2,100 every month to all women directly into their bank accounts if the party is voted into power. The manifesto was officially launched in Ranchi, attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The BJP's agenda promises significant relief in essentials, including subsidized LPG cylinders at Rs 500, with two units delivered annually free of cost. Moreover, the BJP has plans to boost employment by creating 5 lakh job opportunities and an additional 287,500 government jobs. Shah emphasized this during the launch event, highlighting that 150,000 of these government positions would be filled within a year.

For young graduates, a stipend of Rs 2,000 monthly for two years is promised to aid career starters. In education, BJP vows free education for girls from kindergarten through post-graduation. Among agricultural commitments, the party will buy paddy at Rs 3,100 per quintal and aims to triple Jharkhand's irrigation capacity by 2030. Arhar Dal and Mahua have been added to the MSP program. The Jharkhand assembly elections are scheduled for November 13 and 20, with vote counting set for November 23.

